Gulf Inland Logistics Park sells 11 acres to Phoenix Oil 

Gulf Inland Logistics Park, managed and developed by Liberty Development Partners, today announced that Humble-based Phoenix Oil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) has acquired 11 acres at Gulf Inland Logistics Park to expand its operations in the Gulf Coast.

“We’re pleased to welcome Phoenix Oil to Gulf Inland Logistics Park and anticipate the many advantages this new partner will experience by locating their operations at Gulf Inland, including the logistic advantages with close proximity to the Port of Houston, major roadways and BNSF and Union Pacific access,” said Marcus Goering, co-manager of Liberty Development Partners. “With tenants like Phoenix Oil and other industrial manufacturers, the vision for Gulf Inland Logistics Park and the subsequent economic benefits for the city of Dayton and Liberty County are coming to fruition. This is the beginning of a transformation for the park and the entire region as global corporations bring investment and jobs.”

Based in Humble, Texas, a northeast suburb of Houston, Phoenix Oil specializes in oil blending, processing, trading, and reclassification with sales throughout the United States.

“With the addition of the Gulf Inland Logistics Park operation, Phoenix Oil will expand its manufacturing capabilities and will also now have direct access from rail to storage to feed our new processing facility and more easily and quickly transport finished product via rail and tanker trucks,” said Trey Bosard, President of Phoenix Oil, Inc. “We plan to begin constructing Phase I of our new plant in the third quarter of this year, and look forward to beginning operations by the end of 2023.”

The sale represents the first of several transactions by Gulf Inland Logistics Park to manufacturing and production companies expanding or relocating to the Greater Houston area. These companies aim to take advantage of the rail and road access offered by Gulf Inland Logistics Park along with its proximity to the Port of Houston and the petrochemical hub of the Gulf Coast.

“This is an important time for logistics and supply chain operators, which makes Gulf Inland Logistic Park a valuable hub for the region’s transportation, industrial, and manufacturing industries,” said Paul Connor, Co-Manager of Liberty Development Partners. “We look forward to working with Phoenix Oil as they design and build their facility and begin operations at Gulf Inland Logistics Park.”

Liberty Development Partners is developing the infrastructure and operations within Gulf Inland Logistics Park and future rail and industrial projects.

Learn more at https://gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/

About Liberty Development Partners

Liberty Development Partners is a joint effort between Connor Investment Real Estate and Logistics and Development Resources dedicated to the funding and development of Gulf Inland Logistics Park and future logistics, manufacturing, and rail-served projects. Paul Connor, Principal of Connor Investment Real Estate, has managed $1 billion in real estate investment and development since 2001. Marcus Goering, Principal of Logistics and Development Resources, served as President of CMC Railroad from 2010 until 2019 and has more than 35 years of transportation and real estate development experience. Together they are working to transform Gulf Inland Logistics Park into a world-class logistics center for companies to grow their business and operations. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit http://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

