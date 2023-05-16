Lone Star College-Online held its inaugural graduation ceremony last week along with LSC-CyFair, LSC-Houston North, LSC-Kingwood, LSC-Montgomery, LSC-North Harris, LSC-Tomball and LSC-University Park.

In all, LSC conferred 9,709 degrees and certificates during its commencement ceremonies last week, a 2.4% increase from spring 2022.

“Lone Star College proudly watched our graduates walk across the stage and into their futures,” said Mario K. Castillo, J.D., LSC Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel. “Lone Star College-Online’s inaugural graduation was special as it took place while the college celebrates its 50th anniversary.”

LSC-Online held its first graduation ceremony May 13, where 18 students received their associate degrees. Among them was Sammi Rigsby, who earned an Associate of Arts in Teaching. LSC-Online offered Rigsby an opportunity to return to school after a 20-year hiatus while allowing her to work full-time, care for her family and handle other responsibilities.

“I thought going back to school after 20 years was going to be hard and that I would struggle, but everyone at Lone Star College-Online has proven me wrong,” said Rigsby. “I feel lucky and grateful for everything Lone Star College-Online has done for me.”

Of the 9,708 degrees and certificates awarded, 183 were baccalaureate degrees, a nearly 56% increase over spring 2022. Additionally, LSC presented 8,207 associate degrees and 1,293 certifications.

“Our graduates worked hard to earn their degrees that will lead to better opportunities for them and their families,” said Castillo.

LSC-Online opened in fall 2021 to help address the growing demand for virtual learning. It offers more than 30 online programs, 100% online student support services, i.e., advising, tutoring, etc., and 24/7 technical support. The Associate of Arts in Teaching (AAT) program is one of the inaugural courses at LSC-Online and has experienced a 25% growth in student enrollment from fall 2023 to spring 2023.

“The AAT program prepares students to become effective teachers who will give of their time and talents daily to help future generations succeed in the classroom and life,” said Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D., LSC Executive Vice Chancellor, LSC-Online CEO and LSC-University Park Acting President. “Future educators, like Sammi, are great testaments of how their diligence, perseverance and respect for self and others will soon pay off.”

Lone Star College awarded 9,709 degrees and certificates during it eight commencement ceremonies held May 11, 2023

Rigsby is a special education aide at Lagway Elementary in the Willis Independent School District. She plans to continue working with students at her current job after earning a bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Summer and fall registration are now open at LSC. The institution has over 200 program options, including four bachelor’s degrees, for students to complete a degree, transfer to a four-year institution or enter the workforce. View LoneStar.edu/Registration for more information. Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

