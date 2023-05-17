William Henry Stegall Jr. was born July 23, 1947, in Baytown, Texas, to parents, William Henry Stegall Sr and Hazel Gertrude Story Stegall. He went to his Heavenly Home on May 13, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 75.

William served our country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Exxon as a Safety Supervisor after 30 years. William loved hunting and fishing, and he especially loved Bluegrass Music. He also loved to travel the world and loved life. William also was well known as a group planner.

William later in life became a Master Mason and attended the Dayton Lodge. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Stegall Sr and Hazel Stegall.

William is survived by his best friend and wife of 48 years, Pamela Ann Stegall; son, William Coady Stegall and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Damion Stegall and wife Haley, Tanner Stephens, William Robert Stegall; great grandchildren, Paisley Stegall, Cora Walkoviak, Brantley Stegall.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel-Dayton on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11am-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Mickey Fountain and Pastor Jeff Day officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery from the US Air Force. Pallbearers for the service will be, Damion Stegall, Tanner Stegall, William Stegall, John Cox, Greg Gusman, Keith Cast.

