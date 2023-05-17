Jetzael “Jet-Johan” Ixta Martinez was born in Mexico City on December 28, 2000. At the age of 1, he emigrated with his parents Liliana and Juan Antonio. Two years later, he became a big brother to his sister Sandra, who he always loved and protected. When he was 16 years old, he met the love of his life Kaylin Beasley, a very loving woman who he loved and cared for with all his heart. He became a father to his son Zael Antonio Ixta in 2020 and in 2021, he welcomed his daughter Zaylin Elizabeth Ixta, despite their young age, they became a family of four. His main priority was his family who he provided for everyday making sure they had everything they needed and more.

Jet enjoyed spending time with his children and making them laugh and smile. Jet loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family on their patio. He was very friendly, leaving behind a special memory for everyone who knew him. He looked up to his father, Uncle Jesus and Grandfather Leo “Jillo” who taught him how to be a loving and hardworking father. Jet leaves a huge void in our family. Those who loved and knew him will dearly miss him.

There are many words to describe you Jet but we know that you are in a better place with God. We will always remember you keeping your memory alive and forever and always loved by all of your family.

Jet is survived his wife, Kaylin Beasley; children, Zael Ixta and Zaylin Ixta; parents, Liliana and Juan; sister, Sandra; grandparents, Leo and Maria Ixta, Mariana and Margarito Rodriguez; aunts, Sara, Lourdes, Laura and Rocio; uncles, Jesus, Luis and Poncho; cousins, Jair, Mimi, Naty, Jenny, Jaretzy, Angel and Brandon; and the Beasley family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, with a Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at Allison Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral mass will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00am with interment to follow at the Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

Jetzael Ixta martinez “Jet ,Johan” nació en la ciudad de Mexico el dia 28 de Diciembre del año 2000. De la edad de 1 añito emigró con sus padres Liliana y Juan Antonio dos años después nació su hermanita Sandra al quien quiso y cuidó siempre. Fue esposo de Kaylin Beasley una mujer muy amorosa con el y ala cual el amo mucho. Juntos tuvieron dos hermosos hijos los que el amo y cuido con todo su ser, Zael Antonio Ixta y Zaylin Elizabeth Ixta. A pesar de su corta edad que se convirtió en padre el fue muy responsable con su familia, pasaba tiempo con sus niños, jugaba con ellos y los hacía sonreír mucho.

A él le gustaba pescar, cazar,y pasar tiempo en el patio de su casa con su familia, Jet era muy amigable, se que a más de una persona le dejo un bonito recuerdo por su forma de ser tan especial pero sobre todo se que hizo reír y pasar un tiempo divertido a muchos de ellos.

Dejo un enorme vacío en su familia ala que lo amo mucho y el siempre decía que la familia era primero que nada. El estaba orgulloso de su padre el cual le dio el ejemplo de trabajar duro para tener lo necesario, el fue su ejemplo siempre junto con su tío Jesús Ixta y su abuelo Leo Ixta al que el llamaba Jillo. Sobran palabras para describirte mi Johan pero se que estarás en un mejor lugar junto a mi Dios. Siempre serás recordado en nuestra familia y amado por siempre. Con amor, toda tu familia .

Abuelos Leo y Maria Ixta, Mariana y Margarito Rodriguez, tus tías Sarita, Lourdes Laura y tíos Jesús y Luis, tus primos Jaír, Mimi, Naty, Jenny, Jaretzy, Angel y Brandon, tus tíos Pocho, Chio y la familia Beasley.

