Liberty County Jail Arrest Report, May 14, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2023:

  • Hubert, Kenbriq – Murder
  • Henson, Destiny Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Banegas-Zuniga, Naveli – Public Intoxication
  • Bridges, Shauna – Public Intoxication
  • Poole, Nicholas Shane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Lopez-Morales, Ambrocio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass
  • Vargas, Henry – Hold for Denton County, Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
  • Piper, Michael Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Munoz, Ramon – Driving While Intoxicated, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
