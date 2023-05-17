Liberty County Jail Arrest Report, May 14, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2023:
- Hubert, Kenbriq – Murder
- Henson, Destiny Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Banegas-Zuniga, Naveli – Public Intoxication
- Bridges, Shauna – Public Intoxication
- Poole, Nicholas Shane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Lopez-Morales, Ambrocio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass
- Vargas, Henry – Hold for Denton County, Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
- Piper, Michael Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
- Munoz, Ramon – Driving While Intoxicated, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle