Liberty County Jail Arrest Report, May 14, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2023:

Hubert, Kenbriq – Murder

Henson, Destiny Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Banegas-Zuniga, Naveli – Public Intoxication

Bridges, Shauna – Public Intoxication

Poole, Nicholas Shane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Lopez-Morales, Ambrocio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Loften, Christopher Sharmaine – Criminal Trespass

Vargas, Henry – Hold for Denton County, Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)

Piper, Michael Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Munoz, Ramon – Driving While Intoxicated, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

