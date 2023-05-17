All Shook Up: Elvis tribute artist Kraig Parker to perform in Cleveland May 26

“It’s one for the money, two for the show, three to get ready, now go, cat go.”

On Friday, May 26, Elvis tribute artist Kraig Parker is expected to deliver a swoon-worthy performance at the PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

As The King, Parker has been delivering a “authentic and tasteful world-class show that has astonished audiences for over 20 years, with solo appearances and full live band concerts.”

The Texan native travels and performs with his very own 10-piece group called The Royal Tribute Band.

“He has toured with the Jordanaires, The Stamps Quartet and The Sweet Inspirations. He has also attended multiple events with Elvis’ bodyguards Sonny West, Sam Thompson and Dick Grob. Kraig Parker himself is personally managed by Charles Stone – Elvis Presley’s own former tour producer from 1970-1977,” his bio reads.

If you would like to see the show, tickets start at $30 per person. VIP seating also is available. To order tickets, go online to https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/21579-Kraig_Parker_-_Elvis_Tribute/

Concessions of beer, wine, margaritas, popcorn and theatre snacks will be sold throughout the event. Food trucks will also be on site for other purchases.

For more information on future shows, go online to https://www.pwrtexantheatre.com/

