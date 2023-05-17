Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2023:

  • Mitchell, Cecil Rhea, III – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Parole Violation
  • Roper, Kenneth Blake – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)
  • Villegas Martinez, Anahi – Possession of Marijuana 
  • Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, Hold for Harris County / Theft
  • Santiago, Ada – Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest/Detention
  • Guerrero, Jonathan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
Mitchell, Cecil Rhea, III
Roper, Kenneth Blake
Villegas Martinez, Anahi
Turner, Jason James
Santiago, Ada
Guerrero, Jonathan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.