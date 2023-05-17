Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2023:

Mitchell, Cecil Rhea, III – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Parole Violation

Roper, Kenneth Blake – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More)

Villegas Martinez, Anahi – Possession of Marijuana

Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, Hold for Harris County / Theft

Santiago, Ada – Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest/Detention

Guerrero, Jonathan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Mitchell, Cecil Rhea, III Roper, Kenneth Blake Villegas Martinez, Anahi Turner, Jason James Santiago, Ada Guerrero, Jonathan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

