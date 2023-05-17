TVE names 2023 scholarship recipients

The Trinity Valley Exposition is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 TVE Scholarships.

Since 1983 the Trinity Valley Exposition has been awarding scholarships to the youth of Liberty & Chambers Counties.

We are proud to announce the following recipients:

  • Meredith Ashley, Anahuac ISD- $6,000
  • Kylee Land, Hardin ISD- $5,000
  • Beth Lambert, Tarkington ISD- $4,000
  • Maggie Stephenson, Anahuac ISD- $4,000
  • Jake Williams, Dayton ISD- $4,000
  • Manuel Freeman, Liberty ISD- $3,500
  • Gayla Rose, Liberty ISD- $2,500
  • Grace Jeanes, East Chambers ISD- $2,500
  • Karley Dunlap, Barbers Hill ISD- $1,000
