TVE names 2023 scholarship recipients

The Trinity Valley Exposition is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 TVE Scholarships.

Since 1983 the Trinity Valley Exposition has been awarding scholarships to the youth of Liberty & Chambers Counties.

We are proud to announce the following recipients:

Meredith Ashley, Anahuac ISD- $6,000

Kylee Land, Hardin ISD- $5,000

Beth Lambert, Tarkington ISD- $4,000

Maggie Stephenson, Anahuac ISD- $4,000

Jake Williams, Dayton ISD- $4,000

Manuel Freeman, Liberty ISD- $3,500

Gayla Rose, Liberty ISD- $2,500

Grace Jeanes, East Chambers ISD- $2,500

Karley Dunlap, Barbers Hill ISD- $1,000

Meredith Ashley Kylee Land Beth Lambert Maggie Stephenson Jake Williams Manuel Freeman Gayla Rose Grace Jeanes Karley Dunlap

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

