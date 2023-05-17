TxDOT provides update on Dayton road projects

If you have traveled anywhere in Liberty County recently, you may have noticed several road construction projects underway, with many in and around Dayton.

Here is the latest information about the road construction projects in Dayton from the Texas Department of Transportation:

US 90 Dayton

A mill and overlay project is currently underway along US 90 from SH 146 to just east of FM1409. Crews are currently making repairs to the base of the roadway. Drivers can anticipate alternating lane closures along both directions weekly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

TxDOT anticipates the base repair work to be completed by the end of the month. Overlay work will follow the base repairs giving the roadway a new smooth surface. The project is scheduled to be complete in early summer, weather permitting.

US 90 at FM 1413

An overpass project is currently underway along US 90 at FM 1413. Crews have completed an overlay and have begun the construction of the overpass, which will take US 90 over FM 1413. Construction is anticipated to be complete in early 2025.

SH 146 south of Dayton

A mill and overlay project is currently underway along SH 146 from US 90 to FM 1413. Crews continue milling operations which removes the top layer of pavement.

Following milling operations, crews will make any needed repairs to the base of the roadway followed by overlaying the length of the project giving the roadway a new smooth surface. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

FM 1008 Dayton

TxDOT maintenance forces are currently performing base repairs along FM 1008. TxDOT anticipates the repairs being complete in June. An overlay project is also scheduled for this section of roadway in summer of next year. This will give the road a new smooth surface.

