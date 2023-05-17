Waymon Franklin Cornell, Sr., 79, of Highlands, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence in Liberty, Texas. He was born on February 4, 1944 in Daisetta, Texas, to the late Brooks and Lois Gardner Cornell.

Upon completing high school, Waymon proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam Era. He was a BMC Chief Boatswain Mate (E7 Chief Petty Officer), which was the oldest rank in the Navy, and the lifeblood of the fleet. His job revolved around the integrity of the ship from the anchor, to the decks, to the pilothouse, and the Sailors worked hard to keep the crew constantly mission-ready.

Some of Waymon’s military commendations included the Presidential Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign – 2 Stars, Naval Commendation Medal with Combat V, and two Bronze Stars. He also received a Sea Service Ribbon – Bronze Star, and Pistol and Rifle Expert. After Vietnam, he extended his career with the government until his retirement as a Veterans Affair Policeman. Waymon was also a retired Peace Officer and was a dedicated member of the Sampson Masonic Lodge #231 in Highlands, Texas.

Waymon was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Alice Wick Cornell (1989) and his late wife Gail Robinson Cornell (2015); and his granddaughter Madelyn Hicks. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Tonya Cornell Neuman, Waymon F. Cornell, Jr. and wife Myriam, William E. Cornell and wife Kirsten and Brian Hicks and wife Kim; his grandchildren Keldy Neuman and girlfriend Shelby Dees, Coy Earley and wife Blayne, Korie Neuman and fiancé Seth Holmes, Zak Nieves, Chasen Hicks, Lacee Hicks, and Cooper Hicks; his sister Linda Pruitt and husband Roy; his aunt Barbara Taylor and husband Kenneth; his best friend John Hartman and wife Edith; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Waymon will be held at 10am, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty, Texas.

It was Waymon’s wish to be cremated and his remains to be interred at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

