Cory Richard “C. Millz” Miller, 30, of Houston, passed away, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Houston. He was born October 13, 1992, in Houston.

Cory previously resided in Dayton for a short while and grew up in the Crosby-Sheldon area. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His favorite hobbies were motocross and watching rap videos and was very meticulous about his clothes.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Mary Jo Hicks and Billy and Betty Johnson.

Survivors include his parents, Kelly and Larry Johnson ; sister, Nikki Jo and her fiancé, Melvin; brother, Ryan Johnson and his wife, Jessica; nephews and nieces, Dalton, Courtney, Haylie, Abby, Colby and one nephew on the way; aunt that he thought of as a second mom, Lajuana Petty; uncles and aunts, Dale Kagey and his wife, Vicky, Bill Kagey and Dawn Luster and her husband, Robert along with numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

