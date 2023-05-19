Dallas Robert Thompson-Baragas, of Hardin, Texas, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 23, on May 14, 2023. He was known to all his friends and family as the Technology Guru. He had a passion for learning new things, perfected the art of cooking steak for friends and family, and he loved many genres of music. He enjoyed taking long walks and spending time with his family, friends, and the family dog Bear. He was a faithful believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Dallas was a very intelligent, funny, kind, and respectful young man. He was an excellent student who had graduated from Hardin High School in 2018. He received his Associate of Science Degree from Blinn College, and was currently in the process of obtaining his Bachelors Degree in Operations Management through Lamar University.

Dallas is survived by his parents Tammy and Phil Baragas, Bobby Thompson and his wife Kim; Grandparents Martha Anderson, Bobby and Lynn Becker, Sally Strickland, Jerry and Linda Thompson, Jesse and Louise Baragas; Siblings Kyle and his wife Theresa, Tony and his wife Carissa, Nick and his wife Liz, Dylan Wilson, and Dany Thompson; Two of his best friends Caleb Hines and Trevor Tinkle, and Bear (the Family Beast); and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

Dallas was preceded in death by his Aunt Paula Cotten and his beloved pet Faith.

Dallas’ time on Earth was tragically cut short and we ask that you would join us for his Celebration of Life which will be held:

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM

Allison Funeral Home

1101 North Travis Street

Liberty, TX 77575

We encourage you to come join us for Fajitas one of Dallas’ favorite meals, directly following for dinner and fellowship at:

The Liberty Municipal Building

1829 Sam Houston Street

Liberty, TX 77575

“When peace, like a river attendeth my way

When sorrow like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Though has taught me to say,

It is well, It is well, with my soul.”

