Barbara Ann Cartwright, 79, of Sour Lake, passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Silsbee, Texas, on January 2, 1944, to Tom and Maxine Samford.

Barbara worked as a beautician from 1966 to 1972. After that Barbara worked at Russ Wilson’s and Brookshire Brothers in Sour Lake for over 27 years.

Anyone who knew her would tell you she always had the biggest smile on her face, and sweetest woman they ever met, and they looked forward to seeing her when going grocery shopping at B&B.

She officially retired in October 2020. In Barbara’s spare time, she loved to crochet, knit, scrapbook, Classic Country Music and the NASCAR races on Sunday. She crocheted special beautiful blankets for all of her children, and for each one of her grandchildren a baby blanket when they were born. She would also fix her friends blankets when they needed some TLC.



She also loved to take road trips with her brother, and her kids.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Lea Ann Cartwright Hebert.



Barbara is survived by her children Burtis Cartwright Jr. and spouse Melissa of Sour Lake, Rabbit Cartwright of Sour Lake, Ronnie Cartwright of Sour Lake; grandchildren Katy Okeefe Cartwright and Fiancé Luke Ross, Jesse Cartwright, Jess Hebert, Josey Hebert, Brianna Cartwright, and Erick Erickson. Great grandchildren Dixie, Brantley, and Mikey.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dale May officiating. Interment to follow at Pineridge Cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin from 5:00 pm til 8:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.



Honoring Barbara as pallbearers are Burtis Cartwright, Jr., Jesse Cartwright, Rabbit Cartwright, Ronnie Cartwright, John Walker, Josey Hebert and Jess Hebert.

