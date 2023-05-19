David Elbert Bandy, Sr., 76, of Saratoga, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his residence in Saratoga, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, and church family. David was born on March 9, 1947, to the late David “Big Daddy” Bandy and Manda Bell Whitmire in Sour Lake, Texas.

David is preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher David “Little Buddy” Bandy; brother, James; and, sisters, Betty and Louise.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Beverly Kay Bandy of Saratoga, Texas; daughters, Tracia LyNett Bandy-Howe of Bridge City, Texas, Manda Peeler and husband Dean of Sour Lake, Texas; son, David E. Bandy and wife Elizabeth of Groves, Texas; sister, Judy Roberts of Palestine, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob Bandy, Taylor Bandy, Drew Howe, Gabriel Howe, Michael Dean Peeler, Gabriel David Peeler, David Harrison Bandy; numerous nieces, nephews, church family, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:00 am at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 195 S Cannon St. Sour Lake, Texas with Pastor Faustino Navarrete officiating. Interment to follow at Rosedale cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

Honoring David as pallbearers are Michael Peeler, Jacob Bandy, Jackie Curtis, Morgan Hunt, Jozeph Dorland, and Wayne Collins. Honorary pallbearers are James Arnold Vaughan, Shelton Vaughan, Dwayne Hunt, and Raymond Stephens.

