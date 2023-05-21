Charlene Vadna Hathorne McGinty

Charlene Vadna Hathorne McGinty was born December 21, 1951, in Alice, Texas to parents Charlie and Lucy Hathorne. She passed away on May 15, 2023, at the age of 71.

Charlene was a loving mom, grandma and great grandma. She loved the outdoors and was a caregiver by nature. Most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents Charlie Hathorne and Lucy Palazzo Hathorne; husband Michael M. McGinty; sister-in-law Trisha Hathorne and her niece and nephew Tony and Tracey Hathorne.

She is survived by her two daughters Shannon Watson and husband Johnny and Devon McGinty; sister Norma Cases and husband Barney; brother Ted Hathorne; grandchildren Michael McGinty, Ryan Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Caiden Watson and Clay Watson; great-grandchildren Layla McGinty, Brody McGinty and Della McGinty; nieces Dana Sherman and husband Robbie, and Jennifer Lewis; nephew Calvin Cases and wife Teresa.

Services will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 2 pm and the memorial service beginning at 3 pm at the EMC Fair Office (blue building) 21675 McCleskey Rd. #A, New Caney, Texas 77357.

