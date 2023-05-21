Nettie Lorice Burnett, 95, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her residence in Hardin. She was born on December 4, 1927, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Augustin Green and Florine Louisa Ingram Rives.

Following high school, Nettie graduated from Lamar Institute of Technology, obtaining her certification in medical technology and was a certified X-ray technician. She had a lengthy career working for both NASA and Exxonmobil in Houston, where she officially retired from both companies after many years of employment.

Nettie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was a faithful servant and dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was a longtime member of Hardin Baptist Church. Nettie was also a lifetime member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She enjoyed dressing up and participating in the Blessing of the Fleet each year, which was a major part of Texas history. Nettie loved reading and collecting history and medical books.

Nettie pursued many interests, some of which included cooking, sewing and gardening. She was big into anything arts and crafts related. She made hundreds of quilts, afghans and clothes over her years of crafting. Nettie also made intricate villages all from delicate ostrich eggs. She was passionate about making “stuff” for others to enjoy. Nettie also loved cooking straight from her gardens and she made the best angel food cake from scratch. Nettie was the holiday cooker and loved Christmas so much, that she always kept her decorations up year round. Lastly, she enjoyed watching the bluebonnets come in bloom, and growing all types of beautiful and colorful flowers around her many pecan trees. Nettie will be remembered by her grandchildren for all the fun times playing Rummikub, the countless Easter egg hunts in the front yard of her house, and baking and icing cupcakes. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Nettie was preceded in death by her parents; her children Lucky Galloway, Dehryll Galloway and Vonnie Heath; her grandchildren Ronnie Galloway, Jr., Sean Galloway, and Donnette Heath; her great-grandsons Kelton and Tyler Snellgrove; and her sisters Odessa, Tressie and Sally. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Ronald L. Galloway; her grandchildren Rachel Copeland, Shonee Owens, Jennifer Galloway, Curtis Ray Snellgrove, Angel Galloway, David Heath, Dina Galloway, Donna Kay Ivy, and Michelle Utley; her numerous great and great-great grandchildren; her caretaker up until her death Sherry Baker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Hardin Baptist Church, 138 CR 2008 S in Hardin. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, at the church, with Brother Tony Hines officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

