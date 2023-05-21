Mattie Belle Jannise, 92, of Hull, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Fairy’s Landing in Hull, Texas. Mattie was born on December 26, 1930, to the late Thomas Walter Tulley and Fern Thomas in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Mattie was a retired executive secretary for Bethlehem Steele Corp. Growing up in a man’s world in her time, she rose to her high ranking position in the company. She was a faithful servant who loved her family and friends. She loved her music and will greatly missed by all who loved her.

Mattie is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Roger Frances, Pete Jannise; brother, Tommy Tulley; sisters, Maxine Wilson, Joan Burba, and Jackie Nichols.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving brother George Tulley of Daisetta, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Omar Cantu officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 11:00 am until service time.

Honoring Mattie as pallbearers are Wade Tulley, Wyatt Tulley, Ethan Tulley, Joshua Tulley, Steve Stinnett, and Jeff Wilson.

The family would like to thank Fairy’s Landing and Hospice Plus for the love and care you gave to Mattie.

