Donald Wayne Harmon, 85, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Webster, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1937, in Dayton, Texas to the late Margarete Strange Harmon and Carroll Henry Harmon. Don grew up around his family on the John Columbus Harmon estate in Hankamer, attended early school there, and was graduated from Anahuac High School with the class of 1955. He served his country in the United States Army.

Don was a life-long “pipeliner” – surveying, “bending” and building them all over the country, in the Middle-East, and of course, the great Alaskan pipeline. He retired from Buckeye after 5 decades with an employer known locally first as Houston Oil & Mineral, then Seagull, then Ocean Energy before it became Buckeye. His sidelines included hay-baling, tree-cutting, stump-grinding, and “professional bull-frog hunting” back in the day. In addition, he loved to collect and trade tools and parts of all kinds. If the local hardware didn’t have it, go see Don Harmon!

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He was a faithful servant and dedicated in his faith in the Lord. Don was affiliated with the Middleton Memorial Methodist Church in Wallisville. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings Edith Marie Colley, Billy John Harmon, and Leonard Ray Harmon. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, the love of his life, Barbara Ann Harmon; his daughters Kymberli Dawn Linn and Hunter Garvey and Kylene Paige Baker and husband Richard G. Baker; his grandchildren Sarah Muir and husband David, Emily Knupple and husband Ty, John Harmon Baker and wife Keatyn, and Rice Baker; his great-grandchildren Owen and Reese Muir, Drew and Kirby Knupple, Georgia and Barrett Baker; his brother Carroll Henry “Buddy” Harmon, Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be John Harmon Baker, Rice Baker, David Muir, Ty Knupple, Zachary Starns, and Scott Harmon. Honorary pallbearers are Joe David Evans, Dale Johnston, and Herman Lowery.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 11am, in the chapel, with Bobby Hall officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Abshier Cemetery in Devers.

