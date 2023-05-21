Tracey Lee Moore, 37, and his wife Stephanie Renee Moore, 37, of New Caney, Texas, passed away together on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Tracey Lee Moore was born on Monday, May 20, 1985, in Harris County, Texas to Michael Lynn Moore and Contina Moore-Shoemake, both of whom are left to cherish his memory.

Stephanie Renee Moore was born on Friday, November 1, 1985, in Conroe, Texas to Robert “Bobby” Coleman Jr. and Barbara Brooks Lucas, both of whom are left to cherish her memory.

Tracey is preceded in death by his father Michael Shoemake, cousin Bradley Fraizer, aunt Cheryl Fraizer, grandparents Henry and Mary Sootoo, grandfather Richard Carter, great-grandmother Vicky Schefrath, and grandparents Vincent and Mary Hayes. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandmother Faith Petty and grandparents Robert Coleman Sr. and Leann Coleman. Left to cherish their memory are their children Tracey Lee Moore Jr., Haileigh Renee Moore, and Summer Rayanne Moore.

Tracey left behind his five brothers Terry Moore, Shelby Moore, Michael Shoemake Jr., Dillon Moore, and John Austin Archer; and three sisters Heaven Moore, Precious Moore, and Mara Hall. Stephanie leaves behind her three brothers Cody Hill, Matthew Hill, and James Hill, and sisters Samantha Sims and Kaylee Coleman.

Memories of both Tracey and Stephanie will be cherished by many other family and treasured friends. Visitation for Tracey and Stephanie will be held at King of Saints Tabernacle on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Funeral Services will follow at 4:00PM. Interment for Tracey and Stephanie will immediately follow at King of Saints Tabernacle Cemetery. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Renee (Coleman) Moore, please visit our floral store.

