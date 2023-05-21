Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2023:

  • Zuniga, Kenny – Hold for Harris County, Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)
  • Patrick, Dominique Etltha – Aggravated Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Weapon
  • Chambers, Marvin Lewis, Jr – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, Darwin Jermaine – Disorderly Conduct Discharge/Display Firearm
  • Godfrey, Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sandoval, Jose Alberto – Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child: Victim Under 14 
  • Williamson, Dwayne Allen – Assault causing Bodily Injury of a Family 
  • Flores, Antonio Santoyo, Jr. – Assault of a Public Servant, Criminal Mischief 
  • Mason, David L – Assault of a Household/Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violating Bond/Protective Order (no mugshot)
  • Earhart, Dwayne Alan – Stalking, Criminal Trespass 
  • Burton, Norman Lewis – Public Intoxication 
