Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2023:
- Zuniga, Kenny – Hold for Harris County, Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)
- Patrick, Dominique Etltha – Aggravated Assault of a Family/Household Member with a Weapon
- Chambers, Marvin Lewis, Jr – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, Darwin Jermaine – Disorderly Conduct Discharge/Display Firearm
- Godfrey, Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sandoval, Jose Alberto – Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child: Victim Under 14
- Williamson, Dwayne Allen – Assault causing Bodily Injury of a Family
- Flores, Antonio Santoyo, Jr. – Assault of a Public Servant, Criminal Mischief
- Mason, David L – Assault of a Household/Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violating Bond/Protective Order (no mugshot)
- Earhart, Dwayne Alan – Stalking, Criminal Trespass
- Burton, Norman Lewis – Public Intoxication