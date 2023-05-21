Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 19, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 19, 2023:
- Brown, Larry – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice, No D/L, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to appear
- Chesson, Christopher Wayne – Criminal Mischief
- Vickery, Kevin Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Bench Warrant (TDCJ)
- Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Hold for U.S. Marshal’s Office and Bench Warrant
- Romero, Navarr Lino Jr. – Promote Certain Visual Material: Harassment
- McCarty, Graydon Jacob – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stevens, Dustin Paul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana