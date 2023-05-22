3 arrested on drug charges in Hardin

The Liberty County Pct 4 Constable’s Office on Friday, May 19, concluded an investigation regarding alleged narcotics trafficking at a residence located in the 9800 block of State Highway 146 in Hardin by executing a search warrant secured by Pct. 4 investigators.

The search warrant was issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain and executed with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team.

Suspects at the scene reportedly were found to be armed, some with firearms on their person, but were placed into custody without incident.

Investigators from the Pct. 4, Pct. 2 and Pct. 6 Constable’s Offices processed the scene, which resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and prescription pills.

Numerous firearms reportedly were also found at the scene, along with digital scales, packaging material and assorted drug paraphernalia.

McCarty, Graydon Jacob Rhoades, Dustin Kyle Stevens, Dustin Paul

Three suspects were arrested who are identified as and charged with the following:

Dustin Stevens – charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, Less Than One Gram, State Jail Felonies; one count of Possession of Marijuana Less Than 2 Ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, a Class A Misdemeanor;

Dustin Rhoades – charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, One Gram or More But Less Than 4 Grams, a Second Degree Felony and one count of Possession Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2-A, Less Than 2 Ounces., a Class B Misdemeanor; and

Graydon McCarty – charged with one count of Felon Possession of Firearm, a third-degree Felony.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us

All tips will remain confidential.

