Billy Ray Day

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Billy Ray Day, age 82, of Devers, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Linda Day, of Devers, Texas, daughter Mindy Fisher and husband, Eric, of Dayton, son Ray Day and wife, Rayna, of Devers, five grandchildren: Ashley, Cheyenne, Brittany, Nikki, and Kelsey, and nine great-grandchildren: Christopher, Mason, Kinzie, Kambrie, Kyla, Khloe, Korie, Raycen, and Jesse.

The family would like to thank Dayton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for taking such good care of our loved one. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

