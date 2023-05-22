Melvin Ferris Hunt II was born in Anahuac, Texas, on November 18, 1952, to his adoring parents, Melvin Ferris Hunt and Pauline Smith Hunt. Melvin departed from us on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Humble, Texas, at the age of 70.

Melvin Hunt was many things to many people: husband, dad, pap, county commissioner, walking partner, golf buddy, emcee extraordinaire, and general entertainment for any event he was affiliated with. He was smart, witty, infinitely quotable and could make up rhymes and chants on the spot for any occasion. He had the best stories to tell and had a nickname for everyone. Melvin was charming and had a way of engaging people and making them feel good about themselves. He could be found walking his two miles at the track every evening, with a “how you doing” and a wave to all he knew, which was everyone. Melvin was delighted to spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren, and will be missed not just by his family, but by all of the lives that he touched.

Melvin Hunt began a lifetime of service to his beloved community in 1974 at the tender age of 21, when he was elected to the Cleveland City Council while still a student at Sam Houston State University. Two years later, in 1976, he graduated from Sam Houston State with a Bachelor of Science Degree in political science, and was re-elected to the Cleveland City Council that same year, which was followed by two additional terms in 1980 and 1982. Melvin held the distinction of being the youngest person elected to a political position in the state of Texas for years. While serving those terms, he first worked at Home Building Supply, followed by serving as a government and economics teacher for Cleveland Independent School District, where he was selected as “Teacher of the Year” three times.

In 1984 he broadened the scope of his government service to Liberty County, beginning what developed into a 28-year period as Precinct 3 county commissioner, winning seven elections during his tenure. He served as president of the South Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association in 1997-98 and served on the board of the Texas Association of Counties in 1998.

Additional service to his community included serving as president of the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce in 1999 and president of the Cleveland Kiwanis Club for eight years, from 1990-98, during which time a scholarship initiative was created, benefiting dozens of children in the community.

Melvin organized dozens of golf tournaments, raising tens of thousands of dollars for local causes, such as Cleveland Dairy Day, among others. He was named Cleveland Kiwanian of the Year six times, and Cleveland Citizen of the Year three times. In 2002, he was awarded the Sam Houston State University Alumni Service Award. Melvin was also a Top 500 Book Reviewer for Amazon for several years with book reviews featured in a regular news column.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Pauline Hunt and sister, Peggy Robinson, as well as his beloved step-father, Fletcher Lewis. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia Hunt; children, Melvin Ferris “Trey” Hunt III and wife Brandy, Matthew Hubert Scott Hunt and wife Stacy, Kellie Renee Reed and husband James, and Brittany Murry; grandchildren, Karson Keller, Ally Hunt, Maddison Keller, Max Hunt, Gemma Keller, Peyton Tarnow, Reid Hunt, Ryland Tarnow, Jackson Reed, and Harper Tarnow as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation for Melvin will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. Melvin’s funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas, at 10 a.m. with Brother Carl Williamson officiating. Melvin’s burial will follow in the Bear Creek Cemetery.

Melvin’s pallbearers will be Richard Boyett, Darrel Broussard, Allen Goodwin, Karl Keller, Karson Keller, Reginald Liggons, Michael Powers and Harold Seay.

Melvin’s honorary pallbearers will be Harold Beeson, Max Hunt, Reid Hunt, Louis J. Meyer, Jr., Donnie Murry, Ardie Reed, Royce Wheeler and Clifton Wilridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Melvin’s honor be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org link) or the Bear Creek Cemetery Fund (251 Smith Lane, Cleveland, Texas 77328).

