Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 21, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 21, 2023:

  • Coxie, Mekeasha Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct
  • Edwards, Earl Van, Jr. – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Escalante, Joel Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hester, Takabo Brhan – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate, Bond Forfeiture
  • Lopez-Ramirez, Patricio – Driving While Intoxicated 
  • Trahan, Jason Eric – Theft of Property
  • Watts, Debra Ann – Possession of a Controlled Subtance
  • Williamson, Tristan Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
