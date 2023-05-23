Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 21, 2023:

Coxie, Mekeasha Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct

Edwards, Earl Van, Jr. – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Escalante, Joel Lee – Driving While Intoxicated

Hester, Takabo Brhan – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate, Bond Forfeiture

Lopez-Ramirez, Patricio – Driving While Intoxicated

Trahan, Jason Eric – Theft of Property

Watts, Debra Ann – Possession of a Controlled Subtance

Williamson, Tristan Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

