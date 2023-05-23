Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 21, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 21, 2023:
- Coxie, Mekeasha Marie – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct
- Edwards, Earl Van, Jr. – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Escalante, Joel Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hester, Takabo Brhan – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate, Bond Forfeiture
- Lopez-Ramirez, Patricio – Driving While Intoxicated
- Trahan, Jason Eric – Theft of Property
- Watts, Debra Ann – Possession of a Controlled Subtance
- Williamson, Tristan Joe – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member