Peter Charles Stulginski of Livingston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 80. He was born on Saturday, October 3, 1942, in Homestead, Pennsylvania, to Peter Charles Stulginski and Mary R. Biggs Stulginski, both of whom have preceded him in death. Peter is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Roberta Lou Stulginski.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters Lynne Florence and husband Jeff, and Wendy Greenup and husband Clint; two grandchildren Robert Langner and wife Jessica, and Brittanny Howell and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren, Brooke Ellen, Jack Whitley, Emersyn Lou, and Kohen Peter; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Peter will be held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 2:00PM to 3:00PM. Funeral Services for Peter will follow at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tunnel To Towers or the Wounded Warrior Project.

