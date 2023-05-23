Rodger Louis Griffin was born November 6, 1952, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Calvin Louis Griffin and Eva Maebell Gilbreth Griffin. He went to his Heavenly Home on May 21, 2023, in Shepherd, Texas, at the age of 70.

He and his wife Virginia were members of the Beacon Bay Baptist Church and he was a construction worker.

Rodger loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Louis and Eva Griffin; son, Joseph Taylor Griffin; grandson, Randy Christian Griffin; sisters, Becky, Carol, Sybil and Bonnie.

Rodger is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Virginia Griffin; children, Rodger Louis Griffin Jr, Robert Louis Griffin and Suzette, Randy Louis Griffin and Lea, Jenna Lynette Walker and Christopher; brother, James Louis Griffin and Christene; grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Jordan, Justin, Caleb, Taylor, Chloe, Wyatt, Allison, Bailey, Riley, Zoe, Caysen; great grandchildren, Randy, Brayden, Braylie; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 5-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Beacon Bay Baptist Church at 11:00am with Bro. Lee Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Rodger Louis Griffin Jr, Robert Louis Griffin, Randy Louis Griffin, Christopher Walker, Jacob Griffin, Caleb Griffin, Justin Griffin, Jordan Griffin.

