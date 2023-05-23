Waymon Lee Fowler, 84, of Moss Hill, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence in Moss Hill, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Waymon was born on June 17, 1938 to the late Vescar Moore and Mami Moore in Rye, Texas.

He was a retired millwright for Brown Root Company. Waymon was the President and game warden of the Arizona Creek Hunting Club. In his younger years, Waymon loved to hunt, fish, and just being outdoors. Waymon and Myrah had a passion for dirt track and drag racing. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Waymon is preceded in death by his parents, Vescar Moore and Mami Moore.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Myrah Fowler of Moss Hill, Texas; brother, Dale O’Neil of Moss Hill, Texas; sisters-in-law, Sheila Nolen and husband Kenneth of Madison, Texas, Janice O’Neil and husband Colin of Conroe, Texas, Lisa O’Neil and husband Myron Of Crosby, Texas; very good friends, Donnie Urquidez and wife Melody of Dayton, Texas, Myrah Urquidez of Austin, Texas, Callie Urquidez of Baytown, Texas, James Bracewell of Moss Hill, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Moss Hill cemetery in Mos Hill, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 9:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Waymon as pallbearers are Brian Nolen, Trevor Nolen, Ty Nolen, Morgan Dozier, Arron Dozier, Kevin Smith, Chris Brown, and Donnie Urquidez. Honorary pallbearer is James Bracewell.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Waymon Lee Fowler please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

