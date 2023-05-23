Amy Sue Rhodes, 79, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by loving family.

Amy was born on January 18, 1944, to the late Audrey Lee Hough and Joyce Ouida Harrison in Orange, Texas. Amy was a retired bookkeeper for Liberty ISD, serving 30 years. Meme loved her grandbabies and her family.

She enjoyed watching traveling documentaries and reading her kindle. Amy became more passionate about the Word of God in her last years and recently very bold about sharing Jesus with her family and friends. She finished her race well, confident in God’s goodness and faithfulness. Her favorite response for most everything recently was, “It’s a Jesus thing!” She was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

Amy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Melvin Rhodes; and sister, Jean Mizell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Melvin Lee Rhodes of Huffman, Texas, Kevin Lane Rhodes and wife Kim of Grass Valley, California; daughters, Sammye Zuniga and husband Louis of Humble, Texas, Jody Brock of Hardin, Texas; sisters, Carol Stanley and husband Bud of Liberty, Texas, Alice Duchamp and husband Wayne of Houston, Texas, Cheryl Thomas of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin Brock II, Sky Brock and wife Erin, Abigail Zuniga, Simon Zuniga, Olivia Zuniga; great grandchildren, Kelly Grace Brock, Elijah Spurlock, River Brock, Brazor Brock; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

