Kenneth Dale Whittlesey, 79, of Hull, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Kenneth was born on June 3, 1943, to the late Kenneth Earl Whittlesey and Anna Mae Clark in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He was a retired supervisor for Austin Industrial. Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean conflict and a member of VFW Post # 5621, Liberty, Texas, 77575. He was a faithful servant to his Lord, loving his family and being a very proud Papa to his grandchildren. He loved to dance, playing pool, and hunting. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ruth Ann Whittlesey; brothers, Burnard Whittlesey and Steve Whittlesey.

Those left to cherished his memory are his loving wife of 19 years, Machelle Helena Whittlesey of Hull, Texas; brother, Gary Whittlesey and wife Sandy of Abilene, Texas; sons, Brandon Barnhart and wife Morgan of Lumberton, Texas, Chris Whittlesey and wife Sara of Lumberton, Texas, Kenny Whittlesey Jr. and wife Deborah of Texas, Jeffery Miller and wife Elisha of Centerville, Texas, Victor Miller and wife Anna Marie of Lumberton, Texas; daughters, Kendra Whittlesey and partner Tiffani McInnis of Sour Lake, Texas, Leanna Johnson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Malissa Cotton and husband Robert of Orange, Texas, Loreese Lanier and husband Matt of Liberty, Texas; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held of Friday, May 26, 2023, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin from 11:00 am until service time Friday, May 26, 2023 at Faith & Family Chapel. Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kenneth Dale Whittlesey please visit our Sympathy Store.

