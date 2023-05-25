Tarkington graduate picked for Dixie League scholarship

Ryan Wright, a senior at Tarkington High School, is among the graduates who will walk the stage Thursday night for commencement exercises. A day earlier, on Wednesday, May 24, Wright received a $1,000 scholarship from the Dixie Youth Baseball League.

According to Buddy Smith, the facilities manager and umpire manager for Dixie Youth Baseball League in Tarkington, Wright distinguished himself through his devotion to the League and youth sports.

“I can’t even remember how many years he played in our programs. The last three years he gave back to the community by umpiring games. When he gets out of school, he comes straight over to the ballpark to umpire. He enjoys being a part of the game of baseball,” Smith said.

Smith also commended Wright for his character and integrity.

Wright is the son of Jamie and Tiffany Isbell of Tarkington. After graduation, he plans to attend college and study business.

According to Smith, Wright is still undecided on which university or junior college he will attend.

“He has three college tryouts for basketball. Those tryouts will determine what kind of scholarships he is offered and where he will play and attend college,” Smith said.

