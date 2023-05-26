Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 23, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2023:

  • Allen, Chase Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Chapman, Walter Joseph Jr. – Impersonating a Public Servant
  • Daniel, Jaime Rae – Order Setting Aside Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garcia-Gomez, Alejandro – Driving While Intoxicated 1st 
  • Garcia-Serrato, Ever Reyner – Hold for U.S. Marshal’s Office
  • Long, Jonathan Andrew – Parole Violation
  • Middleton, Clinton Eldon – Escape From Custody and Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Vacha, William Kevin – Theft of Property 
