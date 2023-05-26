Liberty County Jail arrest report May 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2023:

  • Bush, Larry James – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)
  • David, Rachel Ann – Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse
  • Dessel, Courtney Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraud/Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Fontenot, Samuel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Porche, Brenda Hymingway – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated
  • Sackett, Amber Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Winfrey, Ron Cody – Failure to Stop and Give Aid or Information at Accident, Possession of Marijuana
