Liberty County Jail arrest report May 24, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2023:

Bush, Larry James – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or more)

David, Rachel Ann – Credit Card of Debit Card Abuse

Dessel, Courtney Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraud/Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Fontenot, Samuel – Possession of Marijuana

Porche, Brenda Hymingway – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

Sackett, Amber Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Winfrey, Ron Cody – Failure to Stop and Give Aid or Information at Accident, Possession of Marijuana

