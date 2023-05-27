Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2023:

  • Johnson, Elmo Lee – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
  • Chambers, Donald Lewis – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Nguyen, Nhan – Driving While Intoxicated (second)
  • Trahan, Jason Eric – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
  • Nobles, Darrell Lee – Theft of Property 
  • Walton, Nichole Renee – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance 
  • Joiner, Kerry Lamont – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance
Chambers, Donald Lewis
Johnson, Elmo Lee
Joiner, Kerry Lamont
Nguyen, Nhan
Nobles, Darrell Lee
Trahan, Jason Eric
Walton, Nichole Renee
Previous articleGene Alford Shinn
Next articleHats off, Tarkington HS grads!
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.