Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2023:
- Johnson, Elmo Lee – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Chambers, Donald Lewis – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Nguyen, Nhan – Driving While Intoxicated (second)
- Trahan, Jason Eric – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle
- Nobles, Darrell Lee – Theft of Property
- Walton, Nichole Renee – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Joiner, Kerry Lamont – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance