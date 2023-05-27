Gene Alford Shinn

Gene Alford Shinn, 86, of Porter, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, July 21, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to John and Ruby Shinn, both of whom have preceded him in death. 

Gene was also preceded in death by his brother John Bush Shinn III and grandson Zachary Kimbrough. 

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Leveda Shinn; son, Michael Shinn and wife Katrina; daughters, Sandra Thomas and husband Tommy, Sherrie  Kimbrough; grandchildren, Andrea Shinn; Dustin Shinn and wife Katye, Kyle Kimbrough; great-granddaughter, Ava Shinn; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gene will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 31, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.  Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 2 p.m.  Interment for Gene  will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG. Officiating Ralph Salinas.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

