Melvin Eugene McGregor was born January 13, 1928, in Paducah, Kentucky to parents, Wendell McGregor and Gladys Lorene Phelps McGregor. He went to his Heavenly Home on May 25, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 95. Melvin lived in Kingwood, Texas and was formerly of Coldspring, Texas, where he was a retired constable for San Jacinto County Precinct 1.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Lorene McGregor; first wife of 57 years, Bettye Lee McGregor; brothers, Billy Don McGregor and Cecil Edward McGregor; brother-in-law, Charles Burkeen; step children, Gene McDuff and Karen Sue Bullion. He is survived by his wife, Ida McGregor; daughter, Melodie McGregor and Julie Tisdale; sister, Doris Carolyn Burkeen; sister-in-law, Betty McGregor; step daughter, Gloria Humphreys and John; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Coldspring on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 5-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 am with Pastor Billy Royce Drennan officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Mickey McGregor, Ricky McGregor, Mickey Collier, Randy Collier, Tim Collier, Alan Collier, David Bennett and Tommy Saavedra.

