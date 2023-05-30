Two men facing multiple charges after drug bust in South Liberty Oilfield

After numerous citizen complaints, investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office began an investigation regarding narcotics trafficking from a residence on Oilfield Road in Liberty on April 27. Pct. 4 Investigators were assisted by the Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office.

Pct. 4 investigators conducted surveillance on the suspect residence and reportedly observed one of the suspects, identified as Donald Lewis Chambers, departing from the residence.

A Pct. 4 deputy constable was posted nearby and reportedly observed the suspect commit a traffic offense. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, Chambers allegedly fled from the deputy and was eventually stopped on FM 3361 in Liberty.

Chambers, Donald Lewis Joiner, Kerry Lamont

Chambers was arrested at the scene for Felony Evading with assistance from Pct. 1 Constable Office and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon reviewing the dashcam footage of the pursuit later, it was discovered that a package was thrown from Chamber’s vehicle. A search of the area resulted in the seizure of a distributable amount of suspected methamphetamine and suspected crack cocaine,” according to a statement from Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton.

The investigation was concluded on May 25 when Pct. 4 investigators executed two felony narcotics arrest warrants and one arrest warrant for Felony Tampering with Evidence for Chambers.

The arrest warrants were served at a residence located on Oilfield Road in Liberty. The US Marshal’s Service from Beaumont and the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office assisted in the warrant service.

During the arrest warrant service, probable cause was established for a search warrant which was issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.

The execution of the search warrant allegedly resulted in the seizure of a distributable quantity of suspected crack cocaine and suspected methamphetamine. Suspected MDMA (Ecstasy), suspected Xanax and a handgun reportedly were also seized.

Two suspects were placed into custody at the scene. They are identified as and charged with the following offenses:

Donald Louis Chambers – three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG-1 >=4g<200g, first degree felonies, one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG-1 >=1g<4g, second degree felony, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG-3 less than 28g, state jail felony, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence, third degree felony.

Kerry Lamont Joiner – one count Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG-1 >=4g<200g, first degree felony, one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, PG-1 >=1g<4g, second degree felony, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG-3 less than 28g, state jail felony.

Additional suspects, not located on the scene during the investigation, are pending criminal charges.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us.

