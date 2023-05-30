Dayton ISD recognizes teachers, rookies and retirees

The 91st Annual Dayton Rotary Club Awards program for Dayton ISD employees was held Friday, May 26, at the Performing Arts Center at Dayton High School. This event is an opportunity to say “Thank you” and “Well done” to the teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and support staff who made the school year go smoothly for Dayton ISD students.

One of the highlights of the event is the recognition of Teachers of the Year, Rookies of the Year, District Employees of the Year, retirees and new inductees to the Wall of Fame. Dr. Jessica Johnson, along with Associate Superintendent Tami Pierce, Asst. Superintendent Dr. Travis Young, Director of Personnel Services Stacey Gatlin, and Dayton ISD Trustee C.D. Williams, led the event.

Below are photos from the event:

Sharese Amey (right) is recognized for her 35 years of service to Dayton ISD during the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26. Making the presentation to Amey is Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson. Amanda Odom (right) is the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Dayton ISD. She is pictured with Associate Superintendent Tami Pierce.

The teachers of the year for Dayton ISD are (left to right) Ladonna Hess (Dayton High School), BJ Gallegos (Nottingham Elementary), Kandis Eagleton (Woodrow Wilson Junior High), Kristen Hoover (Kimmie Brown Elementary), Amanda Odom (Richter Elementary), Daniel Mota (Stephen F. Austin Elementary) and Nikki Goudeau (Colbert Elementary). The Rookies of the Year for Dayton ISD are (left to right) Taurus McDaniel (Woodrow Wilson Junior High), Emmie Boles (Kimmie Brown Elementary), Kayla Jones (Richter Elementary), Dayna Garcia (Stephen F. Austin Elementary), and Diamond Johnson (Colbert Elementary). Debbie Don and Cathy Hamm, Dayton ISD retirees, try out their new rocking chairs. Ten other District employees retired this year; however, they opted to not take part in the public presentation of rocking chairs at the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26. The all-female Marine JROTC Color Guard for Dayton High School presents the flags at the start of the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26, at the Performing Arts Center at DHS. C.D. Williams, representing the Dayton ISD board of trustees, shared a humorous speech at the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26. Dayton ISD employees with 20 years of service were recognized during the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26. They are Maria Aguilar, Lisa Crapo, Pam Klimitchek, Kim Lambright, Dorrie Lang and Sara Williams. Not all are pictured. Dayton ISD employees with 25 years of service to the District were recognized during the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26. They are Trudie Dewey, Angie Doskocil, Geoff McCracken, Shanna McCracken, Tonya McFatridge, Alisa Miller, Debra Stephenson, Kim White and Patricia Wilson.

Suzann Barta and Alicia Chachere were recognized for 30 years of service to Dayton ISD at the end-of-the-year convocation on Friday, May 26. Not pictured is Quinn Wood, who also has served 30 years with the District.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

