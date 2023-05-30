Dayton ISD recognizes teachers, rookies and retirees

The 91st Annual Dayton Rotary Club Awards program for Dayton ISD employees was held Friday, May 26, at the Performing Arts Center at Dayton High School. This event is an opportunity to say “Thank you” and “Well done” to the teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and support staff who made the school year go smoothly for Dayton ISD students.
One of the highlights of the event is the recognition of Teachers of the Year, Rookies of the Year, District Employees of the Year, retirees and new inductees to the Wall of Fame. Dr. Jessica Johnson, along with Associate Superintendent Tami Pierce, Asst. Superintendent Dr. Travis Young, Director of Personnel Services Stacey Gatlin, and Dayton ISD Trustee C.D. Williams, led the event.
Below are photos from the event: