Betty Brown, 87, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023. She was born on November 5, 1935, in Dallas, Texas, to Oscar Gaskill and Grace Tillman Gaskill.

She graduated high school from Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and worked in several different churches in children’s and youth ministries before going into public education. She later earned her Master’s degree from SFA in 1977, while teaching and raising children. She had a 20-year teaching career in several districts including Dayton ISD.

Betty was a volunteer at First Baptist Church in Dayton where she was a member. She had a heart for ministry and helping others. She taught the Ladies 3 Sunday School class and held a very close relationship with those ladies. One of her passions was helping with Vacation Bible School. She was the wife of a deacon and helped him provide hospitality and food for the bereaved families of the church. She was a dedicated member of the prayer chain as she loved to pray for others.

Betty was a member of Lambda Alpha Sigma and a part of the Friends of the Library organization in Dayton. She enjoyed the fruits of the labor from Darrell’s garden which she loved to share with others. She liked to watch all Houston sports and two of her favorite college teams to watch were Baylor and Texas A & M. Her late husband was a member of the Junction Boys and she remained involved in the Letterman’s Club and the Junction Boys activities even after the passing of her husband Darrell.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Darrell Brown, her father Oscar Gaskill and mother Grace Gaskill, daughter-in-law Dachelle Brown, and her brother Richard T. Gaskill who was a Rear Admiral in the US Navy.

She is survived by her children Brenda Lueders and husband David, Barry Brown and late wife Dachelle, Bryant Brown and wife Vonda Kay; grandchildren Meghan Stoddard and husband Jordan, Matt Lueders and wife Christina, Carri Brown, Mitchell Lueders and wife Paige, Andy Brown, Casey Brown and wife Shelby, Avery Brown, Christy Brown; great-grandchildren Genevieve, Charlotte, Olivia, Brooks, Lincoln; brother-in-law Gene Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and also her Ladies 3 Sunday School class who will truly miss her.

A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Dayton on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with a service following at FBC at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Dayton or the Friends of the Library. All services will be held under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

