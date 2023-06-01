Nicholas Edwin Tengg, MD, a sinner saved by grace and debtor to mercy alone, died May 29, 2023, in Conroe, Texas. Nic was born December 20, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas, 14250 Highway 150 West Coldspring, Texas, 77331, on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5 -7 p.m. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Grace Covenant Baptist Church, 5010 W. Danville Rd Willis, Texas 77318, at 2 p.m., with Matthew Stahl officiating.

If desired, memorials may be made to: National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells St., Baltimore, Md., 21230, or http://www.nfb.org.

