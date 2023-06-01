Nicholas Edwin Tengg, MD

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Nicholas Edwin Tengg, MD, a sinner saved by grace and debtor to mercy alone, died May 29, 2023, in Conroe, Texas. Nic was born December 20, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas. 

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas, 14250 Highway 150 West Coldspring, Texas, 77331, on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5 -7 p.m. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Grace Covenant Baptist Church, 5010 W. Danville Rd Willis, Texas 77318, at 2 p.m., with Matthew Stahl officiating. 

If desired, memorials may be made to: National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells St., Baltimore, Md., 21230, or http://www.nfb.org.

Previous articleBetty Brown
Next articleBilly Smoot
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.