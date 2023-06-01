Billy Smoot

Billy Smoot, 64, of  Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born on Saturday, January 3, 1959, in Chanute, Kansas, to Carl Smoot and Dorothy Marts Smoot.

Billy is preceded in death by his father, Carl Smoot. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Kaye Smoot; son, Billy Smoot, Jr. and wife Heather; daughter, Scherauna Roberts; brother, Roger Smoot; granddaughter, Amanda Roberts; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. 

