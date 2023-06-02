Liberty County Jail reports suicide attempt

An inmate at the Liberty County Jail attempted suicide this week but is expected to recover, according to Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, whose agency manages the county jail.

The suicide attempt occurred inside a cell that was occupied by other inmates, not an isolated cell like the inmate who was successful in committing suicide on May 9.

The inmate in this week’s suicide attempt reportedly tried to hang himself.

Once discovered, jail staff and medical personnel responded. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Sheriff Rader, the inmate will be released from jail on bond, though the charges that landed him in jail are still pending and will be handled through the court system.

The suicide that occurred on May 9 involved a 26-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his jail cell by a correctional officer. He was taken to a local hospital but later died.

No other information is available at this time.

