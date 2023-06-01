Students delve into the past for historical marker research project

The Liberty County Historical Commission recently honored Liberty Middle School history student winners in its Youth History Project in Marker Research at the Sam Houston Library and Research Center. The students were rewarded with certificates and Visa gift cards.

Students and teachers were treated to a tour of the historic buildings on site, the Atascocita District Museum and Price and Jean Daniel home, and then lunch provided by LCHC.

Teachers Zachary Taylor and Jacob Tate were with students Gabrielle Ibberson and Elizabeth Wiggins – first place winners; Sydney Kay and Camden Alford – second place winners, and Dylan Ewing – third place winner.

Those not in attendance: Yadira Lira Del Rio (first), Sarah Rodriguez (first), Kimberly Gonzales (second), Braelyn Baucom (third), Christopher Hebert (third) and Tiana Patterson (third).

Students chose a subject in Liberty County that has not received a state historical marker and researched and prepared their suggested marker text. This is one of many Youth History Projects LCHC has planned across the county.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

