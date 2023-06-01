Summer courses available at Lone Star College

Lone Star College has many educational programs this summer to jump-start your academic journey.

“Lone Star College offers a world-class education that prepares students for the rigors of any four-year university or direct entry into the workforce,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Additionally, we offer flexible schedules and comprehensive financial aid options to help support students.”

LSC has two six-week summer semesters geared toward helping students start, continue or complete their college education at an accelerated pace. Summer I runs from June 5 to July 11, and Summer II begins July 13 and ends August 20. Offerings include academic transfer, core credits, workforce, continuing education and more.

“Lone Star College offers a variety of courses, and as a result, any student can find something that they would want to do,” said Edenzil Lacle, LSC-North Harris automotive technology student. “Lone Star College has made me believe that quality education is attainable and that I can achieve my dreams.”

LSC offers over 200 program options, including four bachelor’s degrees, for students to complete a degree, transfer to a four-year institution or enter the workforce. Courses are available in face-to-face, online or hybrid formats.

Summer registration continues and fall 2023 registration is now open. For a complete list of all summer 2023 courses, visit LoneStar.edu/Registration.

