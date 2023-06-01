Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1; experts predict ‘near-normal’ season

The start of the Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1. This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a near-normal hurricane season with potentially 12 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes and 1 to 4 major hurricanes.

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which does not end until Nov. 30, is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors — some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it — driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season.

“After three hurricane seasons with La Nina present, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. El Nino’s potential influence on storm development could be offset by favorable conditions local to the tropical Atlantic Basin. Those conditions include the potential for an above-normal west African monsoon, which produces African easterly waves and seeds some of the stronger and longer-lived Atlantic storms, and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea which creates more energy to fuel storm development,” according a statement from NOAA.

When the weather is sunny and the skies are clear, it may be easy to brush off warnings of a near-normal hurricane season, but it is important to remember that these storms have the potential to cause catastrophic damage and they can spring up within a matter of days. Those who survived the destruction and devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 will remember the challenges after the storm, when people had to go to extra effort to repair their homes and businesses, and gain access to goods and services.

So what steps can individuals take to prepare for a hurricane? Firstly, it is important to be aware of the risks in your area. Look up the evacuation routes and shelters nearby and ensure that you have a plan in case of emergency. Liberty County is a pass-through county, meaning that shelters will not be established for those fleeing other counties. Sheltering in place is generally advised for Liberty County residents, except for those in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

If Liberty County residents prepare for a storm ahead of time, then they can avoid getting on the highways at the same time that hurricane evacuees from coastal counties are trying to move to higher ground.

“We want people to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” said Liberty County Office of Emergency Management Director Bill Hergemueller. “We try to make accommodations to get people to their families in times of needs, but we also depend on families to have a plan of their own for the storms.”

Here are some suggestions for preparing your home for hurricane season:

Declutter drains and gutters

Consider installing hurricane shutters

Know how to turn off your power

Keep your yard and property free of debris that could be airborne

Install a home generator, if possible, and consider purchasing a solar generator to keep cell phones, laptops and refrigerators running

Make sure your exterior doors are hurricane-proof

Replace old garage doors and tracks

Seal outside wall openings

If you have a boat, RV or camper, make sure you will have a way to tie it down during a hurricane

Once a storm appears to be a threat, you should also store bikes, patio furniture, grills, propane tanks, etc., so they do not become projectiles during strong hurricane or tornado winds

Keep fresh batteries in your carbon monoxide detector and smoke alarms

Every home should have an emergency supply kit, not just for hurricane season but all natural disasters. Here are items you should consider putting in your supply kit, according to Texas Ready:

3-day supply of non-perishable food, such as canned or pouched food

1 gallon of water per day for each person and pet

Manual can opener

Baby items (baby food, formula, bottles, diapers)

Pet supplies (3-day supply of food, water and bowls; pet medications, vaccination records, crate or carrier, leash or toys, cat litter and box, and photo, in the event the pet is lost)

First-aid kit

Medications

Hand sanitizer, wipes

Bleach – To purify water, mix 1/8 teaspoon per gallon. Stir and let stand for 30 minutes.

Toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags

Dental care products (toothpaste, toothbrushes)

Hearing and vision products (hearing aids, glasses, contact lenses, contact lens solution)

Soaps, personal hygiene supplies, diapers

Sunscreen, insect repellent

Face masks to filter air

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries or crank radio (emergency alert radio is best)

Extra cell phone battery and car charger

Flashlights and extra batteries

Matches and lighter – keep in a waterproof container or sealable plastic bag

Whistle

Reading glasses and sunglasses

Document bag items

Your first aid kit should contain these items:

2 compress dressings (5 x 9 inches)

25 band-aids (different sizes)

First-aid tape

Antibiotic ointment

Hydrocortisone ointment

Pain reliever such as aspirin, ibuprofen or acetaminophen

Instant cold pack

2 pairs of medical gloves (non-latex)

Oral thermometer, scissors, tweezers

2 roller bandages (different widths)

2 elastic bandages

10 sterile gauze pads (different sizes)

2 triangular bandages (for making slings)

First-aid instruction booklet

Here are emergency documents you should have gathered in a waterproof bag to prepare for a hurricane:

Current photo IDs, driver licenses, birth records, Social Security cards, passports (always keep your social security number separate from other documents to decrease the risk of identity theft)

Current photos of family members, in case you get separated

Health insurance and prescription cards

Medical records, medications, and dosages

Phone numbers (family, friends, doctors)

Bank account information

Wills

Insurance documents (homeowner, renter, flood, life)

Property deeds, leases, mortgages

Vehicle titles, insurance, leases, loan documents

Inventory of household possessions and their value (take photos of every room, every drawer, every closet)

Backup computer files on a USB drive

Copies of important keys

Utility bills (to prove where you live)

If you are evacuating by vehicle, here are things you should consider taking with you:

Road maps

Car repair items (tools, spare tire, tire patch kit, oil)

Food and water

Plastic plates, cups, utensils

Tent, blankets, pillows

Clothes and sturdy shoes

Rain gear and towels

Books, games, toys

Before you leave home:

Fill your gas tank, and check your spare tire

Take cash, checkbook, and credit cards

Call your family emergency contact

Charge your mobile phone

Get a map of your route

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

