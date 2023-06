The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 30, 2023:

Ruddick, Karlton Rennea – Sexual Contact/Indecency with a Child

Alejandro Gomez, Rosa Hilda – Burglary of Habitation

Benford, Brandi Symone – Property Theft

Harvey, Joe Phillip – Parole Violation

Raimondo, Victoria Suzanne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Yates, Robert Mayo – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

