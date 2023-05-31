Town hall meeting set for Thursday in Coldspring to address the illegal immigration crisis

A town hall meeting on the topic of the illegal immigration crisis and its impact on Texas communities will be held Thursday evening, 6 p.m., at the San Jacinto County Shelter, 121 Live Oak St., Coldspring.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, who is organizing the event, speakers who will share their experiences are Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland and Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, among others. U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell also has promised to attend if he can break away from matters in Washington, D.C., Capers said.

Terrell County, located on the Texas-Mexico border, has only 800 residents, but saw 7,400 illegal immigrants arrested in 2022. Cleveland is expected to discuss the hardships this is putting on his rural county.

The recent mass killing in San Jacinto County of five Honduran residents, allegedly committed by a Mexican national who was deported at least four times previously, was not the only impetus for the town hall meeting. Capers said this event was already in the works due to concerns of human smuggling and drug smuggling.

“It’s getting to be more and more of a problem. It’s very prominent in America right now,” Capers said. “Human trafficking impacts more than 25 million victims a year, according to the American Sheriffs Alliance Group. That’s what the general public does not know because people tend to stay in their own bubble.”

Each speaker at the town hall meeting will be given about 15 minutes to share their experiences. The audience will then have an opportunity to ask questions.

This event is open to the public, so anyone can attend.

