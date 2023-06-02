Hardin Fire and Rescue donates old fire hoses to give them new life

When fire hoses fail testing, what do fire departments do with them?

On Friday, June 2, Chief Nicolus Nelson and Captain Vanessa Barrientos, representing Liberty County ESD No. 7 Hardin Fire/Rescue, delivered a whole pallet of old fire hoses to the Houston Aquarium Downtown.

After fire hoses wear out, they can become dangerous and explode, particularly when used with high-pressure water systems while fighting fires.

According to Nelson, the worn-out fire hoses will be put to good use.

The old hoses that were donated have a polyester jacket and synthetic rubber liner, which can be upcycled as beds, toys and other items.

