Hardin Fire and Rescue donates old fire hoses to give them new life

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Chief Nic Nelson and Capt. Vanessa Barrientos are pictured with Houston Aquarium staff on Friday.

When fire hoses fail testing, what do fire departments do with them?

On Friday, June 2, Chief Nicolus Nelson and Captain Vanessa Barrientos, representing Liberty County ESD No. 7 Hardin Fire/Rescue, delivered a whole pallet of old fire hoses to the Houston Aquarium Downtown.

After fire hoses wear out, they can become dangerous and explode, particularly when used with high-pressure water systems while fighting fires.

According to Nelson, the worn-out fire hoses will be put to good use.

The old hoses that were donated have a polyester jacket and synthetic rubber liner, which can be upcycled as beds, toys and other items.

Previous articleCleveland documentary filmmaker Gordon Williams to be honored with special congressional recognition
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.