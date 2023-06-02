Aerial photo of Cleveland is inspiration for new mural

A new mural on the Cameron Real Estate Building at 112 S. College Street in Cleveland is putting both the City of Cleveland and Houston-based mural artist Cherry Meekins on the map – literally.

“It will look sort of like one of those maps that say ‘You are here!’ This mural will put a dot on where you are when you are passing through town,” said Ethan Cameron of Cameron Real Estate, which leases the building from its owner.

The new mural is being funded by the building’s owner, who wishes to remain anonymous. The owner told Bluebonnet News that he is happy when he drives into Cleveland and sees all the beautiful artwork on buildings he owns. He previously commissioned Meekins to create a patriotic mural on his building at 106 W. Hanson St. (the former office of the Cleveland Advocate). Another building he owns – the Texan Theatre – also received a mural designed and painted by Meekins. Unlike the other two, the Texan Theatre mural was funded through a City of Cleveland grant.

Cherry Meekins

The unnamed owner praised Meekins for her artistic talent and her patience in working with him through the process of designing a mural.

The mural on the Cameron Real Estate office will also include the company’s logo. Ethan Cameron said the mural was expected to be finished a few weeks ago, but rain delayed the project.

“It should be completed within the next couple of weeks, weather permitting,” Cameron said.

Meekins also created murals in the Liberty and Dayton communities over the last couple of years. She is artist who painted murals at: Fregia Insurance Services TWFG building, 1399 N. Main St., in Liberty; the Kountry Kitchen building, 313 N. Main St., in Dayton; Tracy Williams State Farm Office, 1710 N. Main St., Liberty; and the Dayton Sports Bar and Grill, 401 W. Clayton St., Dayton.

Artist Cherry Meekins is using this photo to paint a new mural in Cleveland. This photo shows the full scope of the mural going up on a building at 112 S. College St., Cleveland. Artist Cherry Meekins previously completed this mural on the Texas Theatre building on W. Houston Street in Cleveland. The former Cleveland Advocate building at 106 W. Hanson St. in Cleveland received a patriotic mural created by artist Cherry Meekins.

