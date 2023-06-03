James Claud “Pete” Gandy was born December 2, 1932, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to parents, Ulysses S. Gandy and Daisy Wilkins Gandy. He went to his Heavenly Home on May 31, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 90.

Pete was a resident of Cleveland, Texas for 27 years where he attended the Amazing Grace Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Daniel Industries in 1995, after a long career as a Machinist and Welder in the Oil & Gas industry. Pete married his greatest love, Trulla May McNutt Gandy on April 27, 1962, and they were married for 51 years until her time of passing.

He loved old/traditional Bluegrass and Gospel music, Old Western Movies and Television shows, Abbott & Costello movies, and his favorite movie was The Ghost and Mister Chicken. Pete also enjoyed tinkering with small engines (lawnmowers, edgers), Lawn Work and Country Dancing. His favorite song was “Because He Lives”.

The name most people knew him by, was a nickname given to him early in life growing up on a farm in Mississippi. He was named after the family mule-Ol’ Pete! He also made it through 91 years without ever stepping on an airplane-if he could not drive there, he did not need to visit!

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses S. and Daisy Gandy; wife, Trulla May Gandy; brothers, Lloyd Gandy, William “Duce” Gandy; sisters, Louise Burkett, Gladys Hensarling, Eva Suggs. He is survived by his beloved son, Paul Ulysses Gandy; nieces and nephews, Larry Gandy, Carl Gandy, Kaye Duncan, Faye Beck, Ken Hensarling, Jean Bolton, Jerry Burkett, Ernest “Dusty” Suggs, William Gandy, Mike Gandy, Trina Phillips; numerous great nieces and great nephews, friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Darrin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Houston, Texas at 1 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

